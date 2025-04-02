Trump launches reciprocal tariffs: 26 per cent on imports from India, effective April 9

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump announced plans for sweeping tariffs on Wednesday, saying “our country has been looted, pillaged, raped, plundered” by other nations.

The aggressive rhetoric came as Trump showed a willingness to dismantle a global economic system that the United States helped to build after World War II. Trump held up a chart while speaking, showing the United States would charge a 34% tax on imports from China, 26% on imports from India, a 20% tax on imports from the European Union, 25% on South Korea, 24% on Japan and 32% on Taiwan.

President Trump also declared a 10% baseline tax on imports from all countries and higher tariff rates on dozens of nations that run trade surpluses with the United States, threatening to upend much of the architecture of the global economy and trigger broader trade wars.

“Taxpayers have been ripped off for more than 50 years,” Trump said in remarks at the White House. “But it is not going to happen anymore.”

The president has promised that factory jobs will return back to the United States as a result of the taxes, but his policies risk causing a sudden economic slowdown as consumers and businesses could face sharp price hikes on autos, clothes and other goods.