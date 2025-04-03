IT services will not face direct impact from tariffs, say industry experts

Jefferies said that there may be indirect impacts from slower GDP growth due to higher tariffs despite potentially lower rates in the future. It said in a note that "India's software exports to the US are also large ($103 billion in FY24 as per RBI) but no tariff impact here."

Experts pointed out that certain verticals such as logistics and retail will get impacted and in turn this will impact IT companies that have exposure to these verticals.

Chirag Kachhadiya, Senior Research Analyst, Ashika Stock Broking said the US remains the largest revenue-contributing geography for large-cap IT companies, accounting for over 50% of industry revenue. "While we do not expect IT services to face a direct impact from tariffs, restrictive trade policies affecting other sectors and countries could influence overall technology spending," he added.

Considering the present demand environment, there might be a slowdown in hiring as well. Venture Catalysts said that Trump’s tariff policies may create challenges for export-oriented sectors, such as electronics and textiles, in the short term. "However, these policies could also foster innovation. Start-ups in deep tech, advanced manufacturing, and AI solutions will be essential in transforming India's start-up ecosystem into a global innovation hub amid changing trade dynamics," the largest incubator, backing early-stage start-ups across sectors said.