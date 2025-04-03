Tech start-ups remain optimistic on funding in 2025  

BENGALURU: Tech start-ups have outperformed the projected outlook for 2024, and nearly three-fourths of these start-ups remain optimistic on the funding outlook for 2025, as 98% of respondents anticipate promising revenue increase this year.

Nasscom along with Zinnov on Thursday released a report ‘Road to Recovery – Indian Tech Start-up Landscape 2024’, which said that the Indian tech start-up ecosystem demonstrated resilient progress in CY2024, reflecting a year of measured recovery characterised by selective investor participation, steady funding momentum, and sustained entrepreneurial activity.

In CY2024, the tech start-up ecosystem witnessed a 23% increase in funding, with total tech funding rising to $7.4 billion. The number of deals also saw a 27% uptick compared to CY2023. It also saw a 2.1X increase in newly founded tech start-ups during the year, bringing the total number of Indian tech start-ups to an estimated 32,000–35,000.

The report points out that investors tread cautiously, as they prioritise sustainable performance and strong fundamentals over aggressive capital deployment. In terms of funding by stages, seedstage exhibited the highest growth of 29% (in terms of total funding share), followed by early-stage with 25%, and late-stage with 21% in CY2024 compared to CY2023.