Trump's tariffs: reaction around the world

PARIS: US President Donald Trump announced sweeping new tariffs Wednesday on imports from countries around the world, notably China and the European Union.

Here are the first international reactions:

China

Beijing said it "firmly opposes" the new tariffs on its exports, and vowed "countermeasures to safeguard its own rights and interests".

US tariffs "do not comply with international trade rules and seriously harm the legitimate rights and interests of the relevant parties", the Commerce Ministry said.

Germany

The German Automotive Industry Association (VDA) said the tariffs would "only create losers".

"The EU is now called upon to act together and with necessary force, while continuing to signal its willingness to negotiate," the VDA said.

The German chemical industry, which counts the United States as its largest export market, urged the EU to "keep a cool head", stressing "an escalation would only worsen the damage".

Japan

After being hit with a 24 percent US levy on its exports, Japan's trade minister Yoji Muto criticised the measure.

"The unilateral tariff measures taken by the US are extremely regrettable, and I have again strongly urged (Washington) not to apply them to Japan," he said.

Japan's chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters the tariffs may contravene World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules and the pair's trade treaty.

UK

The UK will "remain calm and committed" to sealing an economic deal with the United States which could help "mitigate" a 10 percent tariff imposed on British exports to the United States, business minister Jonathan Reynolds said.

He added, though, that "nothing is off the table," stating: "We have a range of tools at our disposal and we will not hesitate to act."

Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticised the new US tariffs on imports from the EU and urged a deal, warning a trade war would only weaken the West.

"The introduction by the US of tariffs towards the EU is a measure that I consider wrong and that does not suit either party," she said.

"We will do everything we can to work for a deal with the United States, aiming to prevent a trade war that would inevitably weaken the West in favour of other global actors."

Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney warned the tariffs will "fundamentally change the global trading system".

"We are going to fight these tariffs with countermeasures. We are going to protect our workers," he said.