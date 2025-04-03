US tariff may cut 30-90 bps off India’s GDP: Economists

Economists estimate that the proposed 27% additional tariffs on Indian exports to the US could shave 30-90 basis points (bps) off India’s GDP growth this fiscal year.

Tanvee Gupta Jain, chief economist at UBS Securities, said,“Our base case GDP growth forecast for FY26 is 6.3%, which already incorporates a 25 bps drag from tariff hikes. However, the sheer magnitude of the newly proposed tariffs suggests further downside risks, potentially lowering growth by another 30-55 bps.”

The US accounts for 18% of India’s goods exports, which equates to about 2% of GDP. The economic impact will depend on whether these tariffs are implemented, how long they remain in place, and whether negotiations lead to reductions.