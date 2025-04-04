Fear that Trump tariffs will spark recession wipes out more than $2 trillion in value from US stocks

U.S. companies had trillions of dollars in value wiped out Thursday after President Donald Trump slapped sweeping tariffs on foreign imports.

Virtually every sector suffered big losses as U.S. financial markets closed with their biggest one-day drop since COVID-19 flattened the global economy five years ago.

Banks, retailers, clothing, airlines and technology companies were among the hardest hit, with consumers expected to cut spending if tariffs lead to higher prices for goods and services.

Many economists called the tariffs much worse than expected, and investors dumped shares in companies they predict will suffer most from what is effectively a business tax.

In many cases that tax will be passed on to consumers. If consumers pull back their spending because of higher prices, businesses will produce fewer goods and economic growth could stall or contract. Consumer spending makes up about 70% of economic activity in the U.S.

"This is a game changer, not only for the U.S. economy but for the global economy," Olu Sonola, Fitch Ratings' head of U.S. Economic Research, said in a report. "Many countries will likely end up in a recession."

With a drop of 4.8% in the S&P 500, more than $2 trillion in value vanished, according to Howard Silverblatt, a senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Here's a breakdown of some of the market's worst performing sectors and companies on Thursday.