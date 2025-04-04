Federal Bank exe. director Shalini Warrier quits

KOCHI: In a surprise move, Shalini Warrier, executive director, and one of the contenders for the MD & CEO post after the retirement of incumbent Shyam Srinivasan, at Federal Bank, has quit the Aluva-headquartered private bank after serving more than nine years in a couple of key positions.



The board of Federal Bank on Friday accepted her resignation, the bank said in Stock Exchange filing. Shalini has resigned from the bank to pursue a potential entrepreneurial opportunity, the filing said.

Warrier held the position of Chief Operating Officer of the bank from November 2015 to January 2020, and Executive Director from February 2020.