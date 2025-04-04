Federal Bank exe. director Shalini Warrier quits

KOCHI: In a surprise move, Shalini Warrier, executive director, and one of the contenders for the MD & CEO post after the retirement of incumbent Shyam Srinivasan, at Federal Bank, has quit the Aluva-headquartered private bank after serving more than nine years in a couple of key positions.
The board of Federal Bank on Friday accepted her resignation, the bank said in Stock Exchange filing. Shalini has resigned from the bank to pursue a potential entrepreneurial opportunity, the filing said.
Warrier held the position of Chief Operating Officer of the bank from November 2015 to January 2020, and Executive Director from February 2020.
"After having served the bank to the best of my ability for more than 9 years, I do believe this is an opportune time for me to step down and pursue a potential entrepreneurial journey," she said in the handwritten resignation letter.
Shalini has nearly 3 decades of banking experience. Prior to joining Federal Bank, she worked with Standard Chartered Bank, one of the top global banking conglomerates. She handled multiple disciplines there, across various geographies, including India, Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore and United Arab Emirates.
The Federal Bank filing to the stock exchanges said the bank's board in consultation with Shalini will decide to relieve her on any date between May 15 to May 31. The current MD & CEO K V S Manian will decide on her actual relieving date during this period, it said.