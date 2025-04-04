India may have to raise oil, gas imports from US

The Donald Trump administration’s 27% tariff on India is unlikely to impact oil and gas imports, as these commodities are exempt from the tariffs.

However, India may have to raise its oil and gas imports from the US to balance trade. As per industry analysts, India, in a bid to reduce its trade deficit with the US, will have to increase its purchases of oil and gas from the country. A higher volume of oil and gas imports from the US could result in a reduction in imports from Russia, which has been India’s largest supplier for over two years. India recorded a trade surplus (difference between exports and imports) of $35.32 billion in goods with the US in 2023-24. To bridge the trade gap, increasing oil and gas imports from the US will be crucial.