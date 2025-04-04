Sell-off worsens worldwide and Dow drops 1,000 after China retaliates against Trump tariffs

NEW YORK: Stock markets worldwide are careening even lower Friday after China matched President Donald Trump's big raise in tariffs in an escalating trade war. Not even a better-than-expected report on the U.S. job market, which is usually the economic highlight of each month, was enough to stop the slide.

The S&P 500 was down 2.9% in early trading, coming off its worst day since COVID wrecked the global economy in 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,038 points, or 2.6%, as of 9:53 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 2.9% lower.

So far there are few, if any winners, in financial markets from the trade war. European stocks saw some of the day's biggest losses, with indexes sinking roughly 4%. The price of crude oil tumbled to its lowest level since 2021. Other basic building blocks for growth, such as copper, also saw prices slide sharply on worries the trade war will weaken the entire global economy.

China's response to U.S. tariffs caused an immediate acceleration of losses in markets worldwide. The Commerce Ministry in Beijing said it would respond to the 34% tariffs imposed by the U.S. on imports from China by imposing a 34% tariff on imports of all U.S. products beginning April 10. The United States and China are the world's two largest economies.