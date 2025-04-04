TVS Motor integrates ION Mobility’s assets and IP to expand EV footprint in Southeast Asia 

TVS Motor Company is strengthening its electric vehicle (EV) presence in the Southeast Asia market through the integration of ION Mobility’s assets, intellectual property, and talent into its operations, said the Chennai-based automaker on Friday. It added that Southeast Asia represents one of the world’s fastest-growing regions for motorbike usage, offering a significant opportunity for expansion.

TVS has been a strategic investor in ION Mobility, a full-stack EV company known for its in-house capabilities across industrial and product design, mechanical and electrical engineering, embedded and power electronics, firmware, software, and supply chain solutions.

Sharad Mohan Mishra, President Group Strategy, TVS Motor Company, said, “Our ‘Reimagine 2030’ vision strongly aligned with their mission. With the acquisition of ION Mobility’s assets, IP and core team, we are thrilled to bring their entrepreneurial energy, design thinking and engineering strength into TVSM. Combined with our R&D depth, quality systems, and manufacturing scale, this partnership positions us to accelerate market penetration and grow our share across Southeast Asia.”