India hoping for ‘fair’ trade agreement with US

With Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff coming into force from Saturday, the Indian government is now hoping for a solution through the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) with the US. “We are expecting a fair and equitable treatment under the ongoing Bilateral Trade Agreement with the US,” government sources have said. A top government official said that India is poised to benefit from the ongoing global trade war, and may even see exports grow in FY26.

"India has emerged as a winner in the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US," sources said, adding that India has the first mover advantage as it is negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with America.

The sources further said Indian exporters are better positioned to deal with the additional US tariffs as compared to their competitors, who are facing much higher import duties in the US. Analysts and trade experts have also said that India could emerge as a relative gainer, as the burden of import duties is significantly higher on other emerging nations such as China and Vietnam.