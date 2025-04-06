Market volatility expected amid US trade tariffs, RBI rate decision

MUMBAI: The Indian equity market is likely to experience heightened volatility in the coming week as investors assess the impact of recent US trade tariffs. Concerns over a potential full-blown trade war and a slowdown in the global economy—both triggered by the US measures—are expected to keep market participants cautious.

Additionally, investor focus will shift to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upcoming monetary policy decision, where a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut is widely anticipated. A reduction in key lending rates could provide some relief to markets, but lingering global trade tensions may continue to weigh on sentiment.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments said that investors are expected to closely monitor any countermeasures implemented by global trade partners, which could further exacerbate geopolitical and economic uncertainty. This cautious sentiment is reflected in the sustained rally in gold and bond prices, underscoring a pronounced shift toward safe-haven assets.

Nair added that investors' attention is also firmly fixed on the upcoming MPC meeting, with the benchmark interest rate decision expected next week. A favourable outcome could benefit rate-sensitive sectors. In addition, key macroeconomic indicators—namely India’s inflation figures and US jobless claims—will be closely watched, as they are likely to offer critical insights into the underlying economic conditions in both regions.