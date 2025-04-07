Bloodbath in Indian Markets: Sensex crashes by over 4,000 points amid global trade war fears

MUMBAI: The Indian stock market plummeted sharply on Monday, mirroring a global market meltdown driven by fears of an escalating trade war and a slowdown in the global economy following recent U.S. tariff hikes.

The BSE Sensex plunged over 4,000 points (5.3%) to hit a low of 71,725 while the Nifty 50 tumbled nearly 1,150 points (5%) to 21,744 in early trading. The broader market saw even steeper declines, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices crashing up to 10% in pre-opening deals.

The sell-off echoed across Asian markets, where Japan’s Nikkei, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, and China’s Shanghai Composite fell between 5% and 10%. This followed a sharp downturn in U.S. markets on Friday, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq dropping as much as 6%.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services said that no one has a clue about how this turbulence caused by Trump tariffs will evolve. He added that wait and watch would be the best strategy in this turbulent phase of the market.