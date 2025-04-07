EU pushes for zero tariff on imported vehicles in India

Following US criticism of India’s high automobile import duties, the European Union (EU) is now pushing India to eliminate car import tariffs as part of wider trade negotiations.

Currently, India imposes some of the world’s steepest auto import tariffs, exceeding 100%. While Indian officials have signaled openness to lowering rates, local automakers are pushing for a minimum 30% duty, especially to safeguard investments in the growing electric vehicle (EV) sector.

Citing unnamed sources, Reuters reports that India is evaluating a phased reduction of these duties to 10%, despite opposition from domestic manufacturers. A commerce ministry official, when contacted by TNIE, refused to confirm or deny the report. However, he said details of ongoing trade negotiations cannot be made public. The fresh demand by EU comes after Trump administration imposed a broad 25% tariff on imported vehicles, which is now in effect. Tariffs on auto components like engines and transmissions are scheduled to begin on May 5.