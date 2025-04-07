Goldman Sachs raises US recession risk to 45%, cuts 2025 growth outlook

The Bank further explains that this forecast assumes a 15 percentage point increase in the effective US tariff rate. If tariffs scheduled to take effect on April 9 proceed as planned, and if additional sector-specific measures are implemented, the effective tariff rate could rise by 20 percentage points, possibly pushing the economy into a recession.

Goldman raised its estimate from 20% to 35% early last week on fears that US President Donald Trump's planned tariffs would roil the global economy. Days later, Trump announced steeper-than-expected duties, which have ignited a selloff in global markets, Reuters reported on Monday.

The Goldman Sachs note highlights concerns over the economic consequences of the Trump administration’s trade policies, with growing apprehension about how these policies will affect the economy and investment climate, especially heading into the second half of 2025. Goldman Sachs suggests that if the tariffs are implemented as expected, it may need to revise its forecast to reflect a recession.