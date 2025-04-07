Govt may divest stake in LIC via OFS this fiscal

The government may divest further stake in the state-owned life insurer LIC in the current financial year, sources in Department of Investment and Public Debt Management (DIPAM) has informed the media on Monday.

The divestment will be through offer of sale (OFS), a method for promoters of the company to sell their shares to public. The government currently holds 96.5% in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). In 2022, the government divested 3.5% in the state-owned life insurer and raised Rs 21,000 crore. A DIPAM official has said that all policyholders will be given the option to buy LIC shares in the next round of disinvestment as well.

The government has set a target of raising Rs 47,000 through disinvestment of central and bank PSUs. According to the DIPAM official, disinvestment of IDBI Bank will be completed in the current financial year.