LPG gets dearer; prices hiked by `50

Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Monday that the price of cooking gas will increase by Rs 50 for both Ujjwala and general category customers. The new prices will come into effect on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. As a result, the cost of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will rise from `803 to `853 for general consumers and from Rs 503 to Rs 553 for Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries.

He attributed the price hike to a rise in average Saudi CP, a key global benchmark for LPG pricing, which rose from $415 per tonne in 2020-21 to $712 per ton ne in 2022-23. However, he said this raise hadn’t been fully passed on to Indian consumers.

“The rate of increase has been absorbed by the OMCs…The Rs 50 rise on LPG cylinders addresses the current under-recovery and not the back-log. For the back-log, we will be making a request to finance ministry. The three state-run OMCs have incurred LPG under-recovery of Rs 41,338 crore in the last fiscal,” he explained.