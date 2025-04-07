Stocks savaged on Black Monday as China's retaliation to Trump tariffs fans trade war

HONG KONG: Asian and European equities collapsed on a black Monday for markets after China hammered the United States with its own hefty tariffs, ramping up a trade war many fear could spark a recession.

Trading floors were overcome by a wave of selling as investors fled to the hills, with Hong Kong's loss of 13 percent its worst in nearly three decades, while Frankfurt dived 10 percent, Taipei 9.7 percent and Tokyo almost eight percent.

Futures for Wall Street's markets were also taking another drubbing, while commodities slumped.

US President Donald Trump sparked a market meltdown last week when he unveiled sweeping tariffs against US trading partners for what he said was years of being ripped off and claimed that governments were lining up to cut deals with Washington.

But after Asian markets closed on Friday, China said it would impose retaliatory levies of 34 percent on all US goods from April 10.