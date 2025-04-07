WazirX theft: 93% of creditors support restructuring plan

BENGALURU: About 93% of voting creditors of crypto exchange WazirX have voted in favour of the platform's restructuring plan.

Zettai Pte, the parent of WazirX, on Monday announced that its proposed Scheme of Arrangement has received overwhelming support from creditors in the recently concluded voting process. "All creditors with crypto balances on the WazirX platform were eligible to vote for the proposed restructuring filed in the High Court of Singapore.

The voting process was conducted on the Kroll Issuer Services platform from March 19 to March 28," it said.

"We are grateful for the strong vote of confidence," said Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX. "This consistent support across our entire base demonstrates shared belief in our restructuring approach and recovery plan," he added.