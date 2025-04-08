Alcatel announces a partnership with Flipkart to launch its smartphones in India

NEW DELHI: Alcatel, the French consumer technology brand, has announced a partnership with Flipkart to launch its smartphones in India.

Through this collaboration, Alcatel will introduce its latest range of smartphones on both Flipkart's main platform and its quick commerce arm, Flipkart Minutes.

The company said its "Make in India" smartphones will combine premium innovation with stylish French design, targeting digitally savvy consumers across metros, Tier II, and Tier III cities.

“We are enthusiastic about our upcoming launches and the steady expansion of our footprint in the Indian market. This strategic partnership with Flipkart is instrumental in bringing that vision to life. Leveraging Flipkart’s expansive reach and deep market insights, we aim to offer high-quality products backed by a reliable, seamless after-sales service, ensuring an elevated consumer experience across the country,” said Atul Vivek, Chief Business Officer of Alcatel.

Alcatel, a French tech brand established in 1996, is operated by TCL Communication under a trademark licensing agreement from Nokia. With a presence in over 160 countries, Alcatel aims to democratize innovation and offer high-quality technology at competitive prices.

The company believes it is well-positioned to meet the dynamic needs of today's tech-savvy consumers, particularly the rapidly expanding youth segment across urban and non-urban regions. This strategic collaboration enables Alcatel to reach users nationwide and deliver cutting-edge technology that resonates with modern lifestyles