Asian shares gain and Japan's Nikkei 225 jumps 6.5 per cent despite uncertainty over tariffs

BANGKOK: Asian markets opened higher on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 share benchmark shooting up more than 6 per cent after it fell nearly 8 per cent a day earlier.

The rebound followed a wild day on Wall Street as U.S. stocks careened after President Donald Trump threatened to crank his double-digit tariffs higher.

Early Tuesday, China's Commerce Ministry said it would “fight to the end” and take unspecified countermeasures against the United States to safeguard its own interests after President Donald Trump threatened an additional 50% tariff on Chinese imports.

By late morning Tokyo time, the Nikkei 225 was up 6.5 per cent at 33,148.52.

Hong Kong also recovered some lost ground, but not anything close to its 13.2% dive on Monday that gave the Hang Seng its worst day since 1997 during the Asian financial crisis.

The Hang Seng gained 1.7% to 20,163.97, while the Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.8% to 3,121.72.

South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.6% to 2,364.22, while the S&P/ASX 200 also was up 1.6%, at 7,462.60.

Markets in New Zealand and Australia also were higher.