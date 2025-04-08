Credit inflow much lower than small businesses need: Report

Despite continuing efforts of the government to channelise the formal financing to small businesses, a survey shows though credit availability has improved, the quantum is much lower than what they need.

This segment saw Rs 33.6 lakh crore in bank credit under the Mudra scheme over the past one decade. However, more than 40% of such businesses feel the segment need more fund inflow. In an interview to a business daily, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said as much as `33.65 lakh crore of credit was extended to 52.37 crore loan accounts under the scheme, launched in April 2015. This he said, “celebrates 10 glorious years of empowering small and micro-entrepreneurs across India.”

However, the ground level reality and the high number seems to be not in synch if a survey by the sectoral lender Sidbi is any indication.