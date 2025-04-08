Fintech start-ups funding drops by 35% to $366 million in Q12025

BENGALURU: Macroeconomic challenges and geopolitical headwinds have resulted in decline of fintech funding in Q1 calendar year 2025 (January-March). The first quarter of 2025 witnessed a total funding of $366 million, a decrease of 35% compared to $571 million raised in the same quarter last year. The fintech sector raised similar funding ($365 mn) in Q4 2024, according to market intelligence platform Tracxn.

The March quarter witnessed a 56% drop in early-stage funding at $92.6 million compared to $210 million in Q1 2024 and a 41% decrease from $157 million raised in Q4 2024.

Seed-stage funding witnessed $45.9 million in funding, a decline of 39% compared to $75.5 million raised during Q1 2024 and a 16% decline compared to $54.6 million raised in the previous quarter.