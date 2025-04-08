Top realty players reports surge in sales bookings in March quarter despite slowdown concerns

Despite a slowdown in overall housing sales, top realty players recorded a decent surge in bookings during the January-March quarter (Q4FY25). Godrej Properties said on Tuesday that its quarterly bookings crossed Rs 10,000 crore for the first time in Q4FY25.
In Q4 FY25 booking value grew 87% QoQ and 7% (Year on Year) YoY to Rs 10,163 crore. This was achieved through the sale of 3,703 homes with a total area of 7.52 million sq. ft. For the full financial year, booking value grew 31% YoY to Rs 29,444 crore. The developer sold 15,302 homes with a total area of 25.73 million sq. ft., a YoY volume growth of 29%.
This is the highest-ever full-year booking value and volume announced by any real estate developer in India to date. For Godrej, NCR, MMR & Bengaluru contributed more than Rs 10,500 crore, Rs 8,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore respectively to the booking value in FY25.
Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said that their sales bookings over the last 3 years have compounded at an annual growth rate of 55% and for the second consecutive year they are the largest real estate developer in India by booking value.
“Our business development additions with a future booking value of Rs 26,450 crore in FY25 will ensure that we continue to have a strong launch pipeline in the years ahead,” added Pandey.
Mumbai-headquartered Macrotech Developers (Lodha) also achieved its highest-ever quarterly pre-sales of Rs 4,810 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25), up 14% YoY. Overall, in FY25, the company’s pre-sales or properties sold before they're constructed stood at Rs 17,630 crore, surpassing annual guidance of Rs 17,500 crore.
The company’s collections were Rs 4,440 crore for Q4FY25, showing a growth of 26% Y-o-Y. For full FY25, collections stood at Rs 14,490 crore, up 29% YoY. Other leading players such as DLF and Prestige Estate are yet to announce their Q4 business updates.
The positive numbers reported by Lodha and Godrej Properties come despite skyrocketing residential prices and geopolitical headwinds slowed the Indian housing market’s bull run in Q1 2025.
Latest ANAROCK data finds that the year's first quarter saw sales drop 28% across the top 7 cities against the same period in 2024. Approx. 93,280 units were sold in Q1 2025 in the top 7 cities, in sharp contrast to all-time high sales of over 1.30 lakh units in Q1 2024.