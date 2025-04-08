Top realty players reports surge in sales bookings in March quarter despite slowdown concerns

Despite a slowdown in overall housing sales, top realty players recorded a decent surge in bookings during the January-March quarter (Q4FY25). Godrej Properties said on Tuesday that its quarterly bookings crossed Rs 10,000 crore for the first time in Q4FY25.

In Q4 FY25 booking value grew 87% QoQ and 7% (Year on Year) YoY to Rs 10,163 crore. This was achieved through the sale of 3,703 homes with a total area of 7.52 million sq. ft. For the full financial year, booking value grew 31% YoY to Rs 29,444 crore. The developer sold 15,302 homes with a total area of 25.73 million sq. ft., a YoY volume growth of 29%.

This is the highest-ever full-year booking value and volume announced by any real estate developer in India to date. For Godrej, NCR, MMR & Bengaluru contributed more than Rs 10,500 crore, Rs 8,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore respectively to the booking value in FY25.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said that their sales bookings over the last 3 years have compounded at an annual growth rate of 55% and for the second consecutive year they are the largest real estate developer in India by booking value.

“Our business development additions with a future booking value of Rs 26,450 crore in FY25 will ensure that we continue to have a strong launch pipeline in the years ahead,” added Pandey.