Trump tariffs: IT budgets to be trimmed; companies might provide muted guidance for FY26, say analysts

BENGALURU: IT services companies will report their Q4(January to March) FY25 earnings starting with Tata Consultancy Services on April 10 and analysts expect a weak exit for FY25 and unexciting guidance for FY26 due to rising global uncertainty. Wipro and Infosys will present their Q4 financial results on April 16 and 17, respectively.

"Budgets will be trimmed, and tech spends will be redirected toward extreme efficiency and resilience," said Motilal Oswal Financial Services in its report.

It said the full impact of tariffs will take time to unfold and discretionary spend is likely to be put on hold again. "We expect the next 3-6 months to bring negative news flow—including earnings cuts and potential pullbacks in FY26 guidance," it said in a note.

HDFC Securities expects most of the large IT companies to register revenue decline in Q4 FY25 ranging from -1.8% to +0.1% QoQ (-1.6% to +6% in YoY terms) due to a weak demand environment, lower billing days, and lower discretionary spends. Q4 revenue growth expectations for mid-tier ranges from +3.7% QoQ to -4.7% QoQ. Within tier-1 IT, Infosys is expected to lead the fall with 1.8% QoQ decline, followed by 0.5% QoQ decline for TCS, HCLTech, Wipro and Tech Mahindra.

The brokerage expects IT sector growth for FY26 to be at 5.3%, which is slightly better compared to FY25 (3.4%).

As far as hiring is concerned, Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno, a specialist staffing firm, said the tariffs at this point are focussed on the trading, manufacturing and impex corridors.