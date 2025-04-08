Mobile phone exports cross `2 lakh crore in FY25

The country’s mobile phone exports have crossed a significant milestone, surpassing Rs 2 lakh crore in the financial year 2024-25, said minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday.
The minister also announced that iPhone shipments alone contributed Rs 1.5 lakh crore to this figure, marking a remarkable 54% growth over the previous fiscal year. “Smartphone exports crossed `2 lakh crore in the financial year 2024-25. It is now among the top exported goods out of India. About Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth of iPhones were exported,” Vaishnaw said.
The minister further pointed out that around 2.5 million people have been employed in electronic manufacturing, a feat that was unimaginable just 10 years ago. While talking about component manufacturing, Vaishnaw said that, as is typical in every country, the production of finished products begins first, followed by assembly, and then the manufacturing of components.
“It is a great matter of pride that after the success of finished goods production and the success of manufacturing models in India, the next step is component manufacturing.
With component manufacturing, all the individual components that we see in finished products, like mobile phones, will now be manufactured in India,” said the minister. There is a wide variety of components being manufactured in India in a detailed manner.
Also, the machinery required for electronics manufacturing will now also be produced in India, including the production of these machines, said the minister. The minister also announced that the government is issuing a draft notification for a passive component scheme, which will be open for consultation for about two weeks.
He said after the today’s notification, there will be consultations with the industry for a few days. In fact, there has already been extensive consultation during the time the scheme was being designed. “Now, the final implementation phase will involve consultations on how the guidelines will be structured,” said the minister.