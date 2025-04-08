Mobile phone exports cross `2 lakh crore in FY25

The country’s mobile phone exports have crossed a significant milestone, surpassing Rs 2 lakh crore in the financial year 2024-25, said minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday.

The minister also announced that iPhone shipments alone contributed Rs 1.5 lakh crore to this figure, marking a remarkable 54% growth over the previous fiscal year. “Smartphone exports crossed `2 lakh crore in the financial year 2024-25. It is now among the top exported goods out of India. About Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth of iPhones were exported,” Vaishnaw said.

The minister further pointed out that around 2.5 million people have been employed in electronic manufacturing, a feat that was unimaginable just 10 years ago. While talking about component manufacturing, Vaishnaw said that, as is typical in every country, the production of finished products begins first, followed by assembly, and then the manufacturing of components.