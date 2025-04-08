'Stupidity' and 'weakness': Economists slam Trump's tariffs amid looming trade war

PARIS: A wide range of economists are voicing alarm over President Donald Trump's steep tariffs on imports into the United States, sparking a trade war that experts say could tip many countries into recession.

Here are comments by some leading economists:

'Failure of Reaganism'

For Thomas Piketty, French author of the best-selling "Capital in the Twenty-First Century", "Trumpism is first of all a reaction to the failure of Reaganism" -- the liberalisation of President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s.

"Republicans realise that economic liberalism and globalisation have not benefitted the middle class as they said they would," the left-leaning economist told AFP.

"So now they're using the rest of the world as a scapegoat," he said. "But it's not going to work: the Trump cocktail is simply going to generate more inflation and more inequalities."

In response, "Europe needs to define its own priorities and prepare for the global recession that's coming" with a massive investment plan in "energy and transport infrastructure, education, research and health."