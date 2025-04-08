Vodafone Idea allocates 36.95 billion equity shares to government

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea has allotted 36.95 billion equity shares to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Government of India, totaling Rs 36,950 crores. This move increases the government’s stake in the company to 49%.



Vodafone Idea, India’s third-largest telecom company, in an exchange filing, said that the Capital Raising Committee of its Board of Directors met on April 8, 2025, and approved the issuance and allotment of equity shares to the Government of India.





