US stocks soar in relief after Trump pauses some of his tariffs

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks are soaring on a euphoric Wall Street Wednesday after President Donald Trump said he would back off on most of his tariffs temporarily, as investors had so desperately hoped he would.

The S&P 500 was up 8.3% with less than an hour remaining in trading, heading toward one of its best days in decades. It had been sinking earlier in the day amid worries about whether Trump's trade war would drag the global economy into a recession. But then came the posting on social media that investors worldwide had been waiting and wishing for.

“I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE,” Trump said, after recognizing the more than 75 countries that he said have been negotiating on trade and had not retaliated against his latest increases in tariffs.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent later told reporters that Trump was pausing his so-called ‘reciprocal’ tariffs on most of the country’s biggest trading partners, but maintaining his 10% tariff on nearly all global imports. China was a huge exception, with tariffs going up to 125% against its products.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shot up to a gain of 2,640 points, or 7%, after erasing an earlier loss of nearly 370 points. The Nasdaq composite was 10.3% higher after earlier climbing as much as 11%, a gain that would count as a good year for the broad stock market.

The relief came for Wall Street after doubts had crept in about whether Trump cared about the financial pain the U.S. stock market was taking because of his tariffs. The S&P 500, the index that sits at the center of many 401(k) accounts, came into the day nearly 19% below its record set less than two months ago.

That came as a surprise to many professional investors, who had long thought that a president who used to crow about records for the Dow under his watch would pull back on policies if they sent markets reeling.

Wednesday's rally pulled the S&P 500 index away from the edge of what’s called a “bear market.” That's what professionals call it when a run-of-the-mill drop of 10% for U.S. stocks, which happens every year or so, graduates into a more vicious fall of 20%. The index is now down less than 13% from its record.

Wall Street also got a boost from a relatively smooth auction of U.S. Treasurys in the bond market Wednesday. Earlier jumps in Treasury yields had rattled the market sharply, indicating increasing levels of stress.