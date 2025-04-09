Equities resume selloff, experts predict 50% chance of US recession as Trump cranks up trade war

HONG KONG: Equities and oil plunged on Wednesday after Donald Trump ramped up his trade war by hitting China with tariffs of more than 100 percent as sweeping measures against the United States' dozens of partners came into effect.

After a brief respite Tuesday from the panic-selling at the start of the week, investors were once again scurrying for the hills amid fears that the US president's hammer blow to global commerce will plunge the economy into a recession.

The two economic superpowers were headed for a vicious standoff after Trump said China would be hit with another 50 percent levy in response to its retaliation in kind to his initial 34 percent duty announced last week.

With Beijing already subject to a 20 percent toll, its exporters are now facing tariffs of up to 104 percent.

China has blasted what it called US blackmail and vowed to "fight it to the end", fanning worries the crisis could spiral out of control.

Forex traders were on edge—Beijing has allowed the yuan to weaken to a record low against the dollar, while the Indonesian rupiah was also at an all-time nadir. The South Korean won also hit its weakest since 2009 during the global financial crisis.