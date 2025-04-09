Government likely to 'nudge' corporates to pay more dividends to investors

The government may ‘nudge’ private listed companies to increase dividend payouts to investors at a time when their equity portfolio is 'bleeding'.

Arunish Chawla, secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), told media here on April 9 that the Central Public Sector Entities (CPSEs) have paid record dividend in FY25, and have outpaced the Nifty 50 companies when it comes to dividend payments.

“We would also nudge the private corporate to declare fair dividends to the minority shareholders so that we can make our share markets together a better place for Aam Admi,” Chawla told the media.

His rationale is that at a time when share prices are falling sharply, dividend payouts help minimise the losses to the investors’ portfolio.