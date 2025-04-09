IIM-Ahmedabad to set up campus in Dubai

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Ahmedabad is going global, as it is all set to establish its campus in Dubai.

The first IIM would set its global campus abroad. The announcement come after IIM-Ahmedabad and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Mumbai.

The first programme the campus will offer will be a full-time, one-year MBA programme designed to cater to global working professionals and entrepreneurs' advanced management learning and upskilling needs.

The admission process will start soon, and the first batch will begin in September 2025.

Apart from IIM-Ahmedabad, the first overseas campus of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade will also be set up at the India Pavilion in Expo City Dubai.

The IIMA Dubai campus will be established in two phases.

In the first phase, IIMA will be provided space in the Dubai International Academic City (DIAC), the region’s premier higher education hub with a multicultural environment.

The campus will provide access to cutting-edge academic resources to inspire innovation and foster excellence.

In the second phase, IIMA will be provided with land on which the permanent campus will be built and will be operational in 2029.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on X platform said, “IIM Ahmedabad expands its global footprint! The signing of the MoU between @IIMAhmedabad and the UAE Government for establishing an international campus of IIM Ahmedabad in Dubai is a proud moment for India’s #HigherEducation. This marks a significant milestone towards the globalisation of world-class Indian education institutions as envisioned in the #NEP.”