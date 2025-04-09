Joe Rogan, Dave Portnoy and Ben Shapiro are among Trump backers now questioning tariffs

WASHINGTON: As President Donald Trump's tariffs roil global markets, some of the thought leaders and influential podcasters who backed the Republican's campaign are voicing doubts.

Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy, hedge fund manager Bill Ackman and even Elon Musk are adding their voices to a number of congressional Republicans who have weighed in against the tariffs set to take effect on Wednesday.

Here's a look at some of what they've said:

Ben Shapiro

The conservative commentator — who initially backed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in last year’s GOP presidential primary before lending his support to Trump — said Saturday on the “All-In” podcast that he saw “contradictory” claims as to what Trump’s tariff proposals are intended to do.

“I think that the way that the tariff plan was rolled out is about as bad a rollout as you could do,” Shapiro said.

In a video posted Monday to his more than 7 million subscribers on YouTube, Shapiro reiterated that argument and said that the idea that tariffs are good and make us rich is “really problematic.”

“The idea that this is inherently good and makes the American economy strong is wrongheaded,” Shapiro said. “It’s untrue. The idea that it is going to result in massive re-shoring of manufacturing is also untrue.”

Dave Portnoy

“Welcome to Orange Monday,” Portnoy said on his “Davey Day Trader” financial livestream, just before markets opened this week, saying there’s “no political agenda” to his commentary, other than to make money.

After last week’s market plunge, Portnoy said he had lost $7 million “in stocks and crypto,” a figure he estimated on Monday was likely closer to $20 million, or up to 15% of his net worth.

But, Portnoy has said, he plans to stick with Trump, whom he has called “a smart guy.”

“I think they’re smarter than me when it comes to these tariffs. I also think he’s playing a high-stakes game here,” Portnoy said last week on his livestream. “I’m gonna roll with him for a couple days, a couple weeks, see how this pans out.”

Founded by Portnoy in 2003 as a free sports and gambling newspaper, Barstool has grown into a digital platform covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment, with hundreds of millions of followers. Portnoy has been a loyal Trump supporter since first endorsing him in 2016, interviewing the president at the White House in 2020.