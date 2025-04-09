RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps, pegs FY26 GDP growth at 6.5% and inflation at 4%

MUMBAI: Amid escalating global trade tensions and policy uncertainty, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday revised its GDP growth projection for 2025–26 to 6.5%, marking a 20 basis point reduction from its earlier estimate of 6.7%. The RBI has also projected retail inflation at 4% for FY26, assuming a normal monsoon.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced a 25 basis point reduction in the policy rate, bringing it down to 6%. However, the reduction in the repo rate did not enthuse the equity market, as benchmark Nifty started trending lower immediately after the announcement. Nifty was trading at 22,383, down 0.7% from the previous day's close.

This comes on the heels of the implementation of reciprocal tariffs by US President Donald Trump, which included a hefty 104% levy on Chinese imports.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, in his policy speech, noted that heightened global uncertainty is dampening investment and consumer spending, both globally and domestically. Trade frictions, higher tariffs, and unknowns surrounding export–import elasticities have made it challenging to accurately quantify the adverse impact on growth.