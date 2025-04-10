India will gain if Apple shifts iPhone production outside China: Report

India could be a significant beneficiary of any move to shift iPhone production meant for the US to a relatively cheaper destination, according to a Counterpoint Research report.

The report stated that India's lower tariff rate of 26% compared to China and Vietnam, combined with its 20% share of the iPhone supply meant for the US in 2024, positions the country well to benefit from any production shift.

“India makes the most sense for now, followed by Brazil, though increasing capacity in both will take time… For Apple and others, there is a list of things that need to fall into place for India to be a better alternative than before – technological readiness of domestic EMS partners, capex appetite, government support and India’s ability to deal with the US at the negotiating table on tariffs. If the country can do these things, it can cement itself as a more favorable production destination,”said Neil Shah, Counterpoint’s Research Vice-President.

Another major tech giant, Samsung—which is less dependent on China but more reliant on Vietnam and South Korea—may also feel the pressure of the tariffs. Vietnam will face a 46% tariff on its exports to the US, which will significantly impact Samsung, as the brand produces more than 60% of its smartphones in the country.