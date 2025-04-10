TCS Q4 net profit falls 1.6 per cent to Rs 12,224 crore

BENGALURU: IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday posted a 1.6% decline in net profit for the March quarter at Rs 12,224 crore compared to Rs 12,434 crore reported in the year-ago period.
It reported a 5.3% year-on-year increase in March quarter revenue at Rs 64,479 crore, driven by double-digit growth in regional markets. The company had posted Rs 61,237 crore revenue in the year-ago period.
For full-year FY25, the company reported Rs 2,55,324 crore revenue, up 6% compared to Rs 2,40,893 crore posted in FY24. In dollar terms, it crossed the USD 30 billion revenue milestone.
K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS said, “We are pleased to cross the USD 30 Billion in annual revenues and achieve a strong order book for the second consecutive quarter. Our expertise in AI and Digital Innovation, coupled with the unmatched knowledge of customer context and global scale makes us the pillar of support for our customers in this environment of macroeconomic uncertainty. We remain committed to staying close to our customers and helping them achieve their core priorities.”
The company's total contract value (TCV) in Q4 stood at USD 12.2 billion and book-to-bill ratio was at 1.6. Its net margin in the fourth quarter stood at 19% and operating margin was at 24.2%.
Samir Seksaria, Chief Financial Officer, said “In FY25, our disciplined execution and operational rigor stood out again, as we defended our industry-leading margins while continuing with our investments in talent and capability building. We delivered robust profitability and cash flows this quarter in a very challenging environment without compromising on the right investments in our people, innovation and infrastructure for long-term value creation.”
In FY25, the company onboarded 42,000 freshers. The company's growth was led by regional markets (22.5%) and BFSI vertical was up 2.5% year-on-year.
TCS also announced the appointment of Tata veteran Aarthi Subramanian as Executive Director – President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Company for a term of 5 years commencing from May 1, 2025.
Subramanian serves as the Group Chief Digital Officer at Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata enterprises. In this pivotal role, she leads the conglomerate's digital, technology and innovation agenda across a diverse portfolio of industries. She has extensive experience in technology and operations.