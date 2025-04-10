US stocks dive as euphoria on Wall Street reverts to fear about US-China trade war

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks dove Thursday and surrendered a chunk of their historic gains from the day before as President Donald Trump's trade war continues to threaten the economy.

The S&P 500 tumbled 3.5%, slicing into Wednesday's surge of 9.5% following Trump's decision to pause many of his tariffs worldwide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,014 points, or 2.5%, and the Nasdaq composite tumbled 4.3%.

"Trump blinks," UBS strategist Bhanu Baweja wrote in a report about the president's decision on tariffs, "but the damage isn't all undone."

Trump has focused more on China, raising tariffs on its products to well above 100%. Even if that were to get negotiated down to something like 50%, and even if only 10% tariffs remained on other countries, Baweja said the hit to the U.S. economy could still be large enough to hurt expected growth for upcoming U.S. corporate profits.

The losses for U.S. stocks accelerated Thursday after the White House clarified that the United States will tax Chinese imports at 145%, not the 125% rate that Trump had written about in his posting on Truth Social Wednesday, once other previously announced tariffs were included. The drop for the S&P 500 exceeded 6% at one point.

"Everything is still very volatile, because with Donald Trump, you don't know what to expect," said Francis Lun, chief executive of Geo Securities. "This is really big uncertainty in the market. The threat of recession has not faded."

China, meanwhile, has reached out to other countries around the world in apparent hopes of forming a united front against Trump. The world's second-largest economy is also ramping up its own countermeasures to Trump's tariffs.