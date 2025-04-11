Asian shares sink, with Japan's Nikkei down 5.6 per cent as China-US trade war escalates

BANGKOK: Asian shares sank Friday after U.S. stocks gave up much of their historic gains from the day before.

The deepening worries over President Donald Trump’ s trade war initially helped pull Japan’s Nikkei 225 share index down 5.6 percent. By mid-morning in Tokyo, it was down 4.7 per cent at 32,969.95.

The yen surged against the U.S. dollar, which also lost value against the euro.

One dollar bought 143.48 Japanese yen, down from about 146 yen a day earlier. The euro rose to $1.1305 from $1.1195.

South Korea's Kospi fell 1.6 per cent to 2,400.34, while in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 shed 2.1 per cent to 7,552.10.

Investors are viewing Trump's decision to view a 90 day delay on higher tariffs for most countries as a ploy, not a pivot, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

“That’s the market hitting the brakes, hard. The sugar high from Trump’s tariff pause is fading fast, and Asia’s about to feel the comedown. The champagne’s flat, the party’s over, and the tape is twitching,” he wrote.