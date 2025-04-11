Macron says Europe must 'mobilise all levers' as US tariffs pause 'fragile'

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that the reduction of US tariffs on the EU to 10 percent was a "fragile pause", and Europe must therefore "mobilise all available levers to protect itself".

“The partial suspension of American tariffs for 90 days sends out a signal and leaves the door open for talks. But this pause is a fragile one,” Macron wrote on X on Friday, according to The Guardian.

“Fragile, because the 25% tariffs on steel, aluminum and automobiles and the 10% tariffs on all other products are still in place,” he added.

The Guardian added citing Reuters that Macron reaffirmed that France and the European Union would present a united front in terms of negotiations aimed at reaching a deal and getting the US tariffs removed.

"With the European Commission, we must show ourselves as strong: Europe must continue to work on all the necessary counter-measures," Macron said on X after a surprise announcement by US President Donald Trump that he was pausing tariff hikes targeting the European Union.

The EU was hit with a 20 percent rate as part of Trump's universal tariffs and the commission has been preparing its response, although Brussels has made it clear it would prefer to avoid retaliation.