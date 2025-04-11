Sensex, Nifty gain 2 per cent as Trump suspends tariffs imposed on India for 90 days

MUMBAI: The Indian stock market gained sharply on Friday, buoyed by positive global sentiment after US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day suspension of the 26% reciprocal tariffs imposed on India.

The benchmark indices– BSE Sensex advanced 1,310 points or 1.77% to settle at 75,157, and NSE Nifty50 surged 429 points or 1.92% to close at 22,828. Broader market indices mirrored the benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices witnessing strong gains of 1.90% and 2.80% respectively.

Except for TCS and Asian Paints, the remaining 28 stocks in the Sensex pack were trading in the green. Tata Steel rallied about 5%, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid, NTPC and Reliance Industries Ltd.

The rally followed the Trump administration’s decision to temporarily halt reciprocal tariffs on 75 countries, including India. While the 10% unilateral tariffs on imports remain in place, the US will not impose additional retaliatory duties for the next three months.

Analysts are now weighing that India’s ongoing negotiations with the US may result in lower taxation. They also expect benefits from the ‘China+1’ theme given the US and China are going hard against each other.

The US has escalated trade tensions with China, imposing a 145% tariff - comprising a 125% reciprocal levy and an additional 20% duty over allegations of Chinese fentanyl supply in the US. In response, China has retaliated by raising tariffs on US goods from to 125%, further intensifying global trade uncertainties.