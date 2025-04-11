US-based VC Expert Dojo to invest 15 million dollars in Indian start-ups

BENGALURU: Southern California-based early-stage venture capital and growth accelerator firm Expert Dojo will invest 15 million dollars in Indian start-ups as part of its newly launched 100 million dollars global fund.

Making the announcment at the Investors Conclave 2025 in Bengaluru, the firm said it will deploy the amount in the first year to fund 20 to 25 early-stage start-ups across fintech, B2B, SaaS and AI sectors.

The fund will focus on start-ups with global scalability. Founders can also expect investment ranging from $50,000 to $1 million, alongside access to Expert Dojo’s international mentorship and go-to market network.