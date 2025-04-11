US-based VC Expert Dojo to invest 15 million dollars in Indian start-ups
BENGALURU: Southern California-based early-stage venture capital and growth accelerator firm Expert Dojo will invest 15 million dollars in Indian start-ups as part of its newly launched 100 million dollars global fund.
Making the announcment at the Investors Conclave 2025 in Bengaluru, the firm said it will deploy the amount in the first year to fund 20 to 25 early-stage start-ups across fintech, B2B, SaaS and AI sectors.
The fund will focus on start-ups with global scalability. Founders can also expect investment ranging from $50,000 to $1 million, alongside access to Expert Dojo’s international mentorship and go-to market network.
Over the next two to three years, the VC firm plans to invest an additional 30 million dollars in Indian start-ups. The firm has also opened its India office in Bengaluru, which will serve as a hub for deal flow, founder support, and ecosystem collaboration.
Brian Mac Mahon, Founder and Managing Partner at Expert Dojo, said, "Having previously invested in over 300 start-ups globally, we are setting sights on replicating 'success' with our India-focused fund. This fund connects global investors to India’s growth story."
Ashutosh Kumar Jha, General Partner at Expert Dojo, said, “India’s entrepreneurial talent pool is unmatched. But, challenges remain especially in cross-border capital access, international mentorship, and go-to-market expansion. This fund is structured to bridge these exact gaps.”
The start-up accelerator has invested in over 300 start-ups since its inception in 2018 and in over 30 start-ups in India alone through its global fund. The India portfolio includes start-ups such as Bhive, Cloudworx, Consuma, Mugafi, The Rollnumber, Fudr, and Doqfy, among others.