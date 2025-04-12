Industrial output slows to 6-month low of 2.9%

NEW DELHI: Industrial output growth slowed to a six-month low of 2.9% in February, down from 5% in the previous year, amid growing concerns over the impact of the ongoing tariff war on economic growth. The decline was largely attributed to a high base effect, with the growth rate in February last year recorded at 5.6%. The slowdown was evident across two major categories, mining and manufacturing, with mining experiencing the most significant decline.

Mining output growth declined to 1.6% in February compared to 4.4% in January and 8.1% in February last year.