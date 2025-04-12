US FDA's groundbreaking move: No more animal cruelty in drug testing, thanks to AI and more human relevant methods

To support the transition, the FDA will update its guidelines to permit the inclusion of data from these alternative methods. Companies that submit robust non-animal-based safety data may benefit from streamlined regulatory reviews, as certain animal studies will no longer be required. This incentive is expected to drive further investment into modernized testing platforms.

Adoption of these technologies is anticipated to accelerate the drug development timeline, enabling treatments such as monoclonal antibodies to reach patients more quickly—without compromising safety.

With this move, the FDA reaffirms its position as a global leader in regulatory science, setting new standards for the pharmaceutical industry and encouraging the use of innovative, humane testing methods.

In recent years, both the scientific community and the U.S. Congress have called for more human-relevant alternatives to animal testing. “Today’s announcement reflects the FDA’s commitment to modernizing regulatory science as technology evolves,” the agency said.

In collaboration with federal agencies like the National Institutes of Health, the National Toxicology Program, and the Department of Veterans Affairs, the FDA will support the adoption of these methods through the Interagency Coordinating Committee on the Validation of Alternative Methods (ICCVAM).

A public workshop is planned later this year to discuss the roadmap and gather stakeholder input. Over the next year, the FDA will launch a pilot program allowing select developers of monoclonal antibodies to pursue a primarily non-animal-based testing strategy, under close regulatory consultation. The results from this pilot will inform broader policy updates expected to roll out in phases.