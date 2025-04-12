Wealth creation, its equitable distribution must go hand-in-hand: Congress

NEW DELHI: Congress governments in Telangana, Rajasthan and Karnataka led the nation and the world in passing legislation to support gig workers, the party said on Saturday and emphasised that GDP growth and wealth creation, and its equitable distribution must go hand-in-hand.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Siddaramaiah-led government passed the Karnataka Platform-based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2025.

A key provision in the law is the establishment of a welfare fund for gig workers through a welfare fee of 1 per cent to 5 per cent of the payment received by gig workers during each transaction, he said.

A tripartite welfare board will also be set up to ensure registration of gig workers by platforms, collection of welfare fees, transparency and access to work-related information, as well as implementation of social security schemes.

Under the law, no worker can be terminated without valid written reason and prior notice of 14 days and platforms are required to provide fair contracts and a work environment that is safe and without risk to the health of gig workers, with access to adequate rest and access to sanitary facilities, he noted.

"Congress governments in Telangana, Rajasthan and Karnataka have led the nation and the world in legislation to support gig workers. The protection of gig workers was a key pillar of the Congress party's five-point 'Yuva Nyay' agenda during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," Ramesh said.