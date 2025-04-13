Amid market rout, FPIs hit the sell button

A sharp decline in Indian equities, triggered by U.S. President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, has led to a renewed sell-off by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) after a brief buying spurt in late March. Between April 1 and 11, FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 31,988 crore (NSDL data), reversing their net purchases during March 20–27.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said that a clear pattern in FPI strategy will emerge only after the ongoing chaos dies down. In the medium term FIIs are likely to turn buyers in India since both the US and China are heading for an inevitable slowdown as a result of the ongoing trade war.

“Even in an unfavourable global scenario India can grow by 6% in FY 26. This, along with better earnings growth expected in FY 26, can attract FPI investments into India once the dust in the market settles down,” stated Vijayakumar.

The currency’s decline has further dented FPI returns. The Indian rupee posted its worst weekly drop since February, depreciating 0.9% amid global volatility, though it pared losses to close at 86.04 against the dollar on Friday. Analysts believe that the turbulence caused in the global equity market has forced investors to move into safer asset class.

FY25 marked a record annual FPI withdrawal of Rs 1.27 lakh crore - the second-highest single-year outflow - as investors retreated from Indian equities since late September. The sell-off played a major role in dragging the Sensex and Nifty down nearly 15% from their September 2024 peaks.