As tariffs put trade between China and US in peril, Chinese businesses ponder their future

Decouple or 'de-risk'?

During his four-year term, former President Joe Biden stressed that the US was not trying to decouple from China but to "de-risk."

He took the "small-yard, high-fence" approach, under which his administration put up barriers in targeted sectors such as advanced chips, artificial intelligence and quantum computing that have national security implications. Now, Trump is declaring universal tariffs on all Chinese goods but has said he's also willing to talk with Beijing. It remains unclear what his goals might be.

"What are they looking for in those negotiations? How much is it possible to reduce these tariffs? What are the other demands apart from China removing its retaliatory tariffs that the United States wants to put forward. We don't know what that would be," said Greta Peisch, who served as the general counsel for the Office of the US Trade Representative in 2021-2024.

The message from China's leadership is loud and clear. It will talk only when the US stops "maximum pressure and capricious and destructive behavior," said Lin Jian, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Li Cheng, professor of political science at the University of Hong Kong, said the Chinese leadership is upset over being singled out by Trump when the US president paused "reciprocal" tariffs for 90 days for all other countries. Beijing wants to make sure that "Donald Trump not state one thing in the morning and say other things in the evening," Li said, and that Trump's policies on China are not hijacked by his anti-China, hawkish advisers.

With no leadership-level negotiations in the immediate future, businesses are exploring their options.

Lisa Li, who works in sales for an athletic wear manufacturer in the northern Chinese province of Hebei, said her business was negotiating with clients over whether they could split the increased costs. It's too early to say if her company is to give up on the US market, she said, but it will "definitely expand other avenues for sales," such as in Australia or Europe.