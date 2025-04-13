Kohli rejects Puma deal to invest in Agilitas, plans to take aspirational sports brand to global level

One8, the brand registered by Kohli in 2016, was earlier a collaborative venture with Puma and had generated business worth around Rs 250 crore. Under ‘Puma One8’, the brand featured an exclusive range of merchandise.

Now, Kohli aims to take One8 global, opening standalone stores and targeting markets such as the US and the UK. His role will remain central—as the face of the brand and a key collaborator in product creation.

Industry experts see parallels between Kohli’s move and tennis legend Roger Federer’s investment in the Swiss athletic wear company On. Federer co-created a line called “The Roger Advantage” with the brand, and Kohli's involvement in One8 is seen as following a similar path.

"It was a wonderful association with him spanning over several years, many outstanding campaigns and path-breaking product collaborations," Puma said in a statement earlier this week, confirming the end of their partnership and wishing Kohli success in his new ventures.

In 2017, Kohli had signed a nearly Rs 110 crore contract with Puma, which at the time was among the highest brand endorsement deals in Indian sports history.

Meanwhile, Puma Group’s global CEO Arne Freundt resigned and exited the company on 30 April 2025.

In a major step toward bolstering its manufacturing capabilities, Agilitas Sports in 2023 acquired Mochiko Shoes, the country’s largest domestic sports footwear manufacturer. The deal amount remains undisclosed.

Agilitas also raised Rs 600 crore in its first year from Convergent Finance, Nexus Venture Partners and an additional Rs 30 crore from individual investors.