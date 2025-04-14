Apple leads global smartphone market in Q1; Samsung's share drops 5%

iPhone maker Apple grabbed the top spot in the first quarter of this calendar year, capturing 19% of the global market share, driven by robust sales in India and Japan.

According to a Counterpoint Research report, Apple's growth was fuelled by the iPhone 16e launch and strong sales performance in emerging markets. While Apple experienced double-digit growth in Japan, India, the Middle East and Africa, and Southeast Asia, sales in its traditional markets such as the US, Europe, and China remained flat or declined.

South Korean tech giant Samsung claimed the second spot with 18% market share. This represents a 5% year-over-year decrease compared to the same period last year, when Samsung held a 20% share. The slower start is attributed to the later launch of the S25 series. Samsung’s sales demonstrated double-digit growth in March, with the Ultra variant of the S25 series showing an increased share of sales. Overall, the global smartphone market expanded by 3% YoY in Q1, 2025.