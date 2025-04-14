Apple leads global smartphone market in Q1; Samsung's share drops 5%

iPhone maker Apple grabbed the top spot in the first quarter of this calendar year, capturing 19% of the global market share, driven by robust sales in India and Japan.
According to a Counterpoint Research report, Apple's growth was fuelled by the iPhone 16e launch and strong sales performance in emerging markets. While Apple experienced double-digit growth in Japan, India, the Middle East and Africa, and Southeast Asia, sales in its traditional markets such as the US, Europe, and China remained flat or declined.
South Korean tech giant Samsung claimed the second spot with 18% market share. This represents a 5% year-over-year decrease compared to the same period last year, when Samsung held a 20% share. The slower start is attributed to the later launch of the S25 series. Samsung’s sales demonstrated double-digit growth in March, with the Ultra variant of the S25 series showing an increased share of sales. Overall, the global smartphone market expanded by 3% YoY in Q1, 2025.
“The market got off to a mixed start in 2025, where Q1 saw continued improvement in economic conditions, particularly in emerging markets. But mature markets like North America, Europe and China showed signs of fatigue after a recovery in 2024. Sales in January were strong, with a subsidy-led demand boost in China. The momentum continued with major launches like Samsung’s S25 and iPhone 16e, but it turned quickly as economic uncertainties and trade war risks started mounting, especially towards the end of the quarter,” said senior research analyst Ankit Malhotra.
Chinese mobile manufacturer Xiaomi grabbed the third position with 14% market share, up 5% compared to the same period last year. The fastest-growing top-five brand, Vivo, gained a rank to take the fourth spot, thanks to its strong presence in the buoyant China market and expansion into emerging markets. The company achieved an 8% global market share, up 6% from last year. OPPO came in at fifth position with an 8% market share, and saw sales growth in India, Latin America, and Europe. Outside top five, HONOR, Huawei, and Motorola are growing rapidly and providing strong competition globally. Huawei was the leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in China in Q1, while HONOR and Motorola showed significant growth in multiple markets.