GCCs enter tier-2 cities on cost agility, talent diversification

BENGALURU: Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are now looking beyond metros for operations-led and mid-tier engineering roles as they are sourcing specialized talent from tier-2 cities.

With increasing focus on cost agility and talent diversifications, tier-2 cities such as Kochi, Coimbatore, Indore and Jaipur are gaining traction, especially for domain-specific talent in Cloud support and Medtech, among others.

Technology staffing firm Quess IT Staffing, in its India's GCC Tech Talent Landscape 2024 Report, reveals that Kochi is experiencing strong demand in professional services, healthcare operations and cybersecurity.

Within the GCC sector, certain tier-2 cities are turning into specialised talent hubs. Coimbatore is building strength in automotive, industrial technology and cloud operations. It is being considered for an engineering centre of excellence and IoT-led factory.

Jaipur is also showing momentum in BFSI tech, credit risk and e-commerce-led development.

Compensation is also shifting rapidly due to talent scarcity, and hiring in emerging GCC locations - Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Coimbatore- is creating regional salary variations.