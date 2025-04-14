GMR Power to sell stressed assets to deleverage balance sheet by Rs 4,400 crore

MUMBAI: In its effort to reduce debt levels, GMR Group firm - GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd (GPUIL) - is deleveraging stakes worth close to Rs 4,400 crore in non-operating assets by spinning off the gas plants and stressed assets.

This move, according to GMR, is also expected to strengthen the group’s financial health and also to meet the funding requirements towards the one-time settlement (OTS) with the lenders of GMR Rajahmundry Energy Limited (GREL).

GMR Energy Limited (GEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of GPUIL, and GMR Generation Assets Limited (GGAL), another subsidiary of GPUIL, have signed a framework agreement with Synergy Investments Holding Limited for the divestment of their respective stakes in GMR Bajoli Holi Hydropower Private Limited, GMR Vemagiri Power Generation Limited and GMR Rajahmundry Energy Limited (GREL). These firms operate natural gas-based power plants.

Synergy is neither part of the promoter group nor is it a related party to the GMR Group.

As per the agreement, GEL will transfer 79.86% of the equity shares of Bajoli Holi in two tranches (i.e., 70% in the first tranche and 9.86% in the second tranche) and the relevant GMR Group entities will transfer 100% of the compulsorily convertible debentures issued by Bajoli Holi, to Synergy.